Letter to the Editor: Town Council 4-year and staggered terms

To the Editor:

In 2024, we finally finished every bureaucratic process necessary to finalize our ward system in Chester. This was one of my top priorities as a Councilman originally as it stalled even before I was elected the first time in 2021. I’m happy to say we finally got it done.

Our first election that will take place using the ward system is in 2026. Because of how N.Y.S. law works, our council seats automatically change to two-year terms and are all elected during the same year. Our council members currently have four-year terms, and they are elected on a staggered basis. This means that two council members got elected in 2023 and two more are up for election this year in 2025 for example. This way, we always have at least two council members on the Town Board that have experience in their position.

If we were to allow the change to non-staggered terms, all four council members would be elected on the same year and would risk the possibility of a completely new Town Board being voted into office with zero experience in their positions. Although it may be enticing to think you can clean house if you don’t like all the council members on the board, it doesn’t set up the town for long-term success as institutional knowledge is important to keep the government running.

Additionally, two-year terms are not enough time for council members to get anything meaningful done in office. By the time you get used to your position and knowledgeable in the nuances/details of the town, you are already worried about reelection. It may also pressure council members to make politically minded decisions, instead of doing what is right but may be slightly unpopular to a minority or majority of the community.

Last year, the referendum to keep our terms both four-years and staggered failed. The Town Board believes we did not do enough of an education campaign on the subject. We have put the referendum on the ballot this year again. It is unfortunately very hard to read/understand as legal language usually is, so we apologize in advance.

The full Town Board of Chester urges all Chester residents to vote in favor (Yes) of the referendum to keep our council terms four-years and staggered, instead of two-years and uniform. Please reach out if you have any questions, I’m happy to talk to you about anything that has to do with this or anything else on your mind!

Brandon Holdridge

Chester Town Supervisor