Letter to the Editor: Supporting Luciani, Rinaldi and Calore

To the Editor:

It is my honor to offer my full support and endorsement of Kathryn “Kate” Luciani for Town of Woodbury Supervisor, Kelly Rinaldi for Town of Woodbury Council, and Brandon Calore for Mayor of the Village of Woodbury. I’ve had the privilege of working alongside each of them and have witnessed their dedication, integrity, and strong leadership in serving our community.

Together, they have achieved real results — securing a $490,000 grant for the animal shelter, $175,000 for ADA-accessible restrooms at the Senior Center, and $2.6 million in FEMA funding for the repair and future upkeep of the dam at Earl Reservoir. They also brought back the beloved fireworks display at the Rez, restoring a cherished tradition that fosters unity and pride among residents.

Kathryn, Kelly, and Brandon are hardworking, dependable, and community-focused. They lead with honesty and heart — not for recognition or to be in the limelight, but because they genuinely care about Woodbury’s future.

I encourage residents to look beyond politics and focus on those who consistently put in the work, who are honest, and not spinning a false narrative. Brandon, Kate, and Kelly are those people — true leaders working for Woodbury.

Teresa Luongo

Central Valley