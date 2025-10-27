Letter to the Editor: Support for Team Monroe

To the Editor:

It is my honor and privilege to announce my support for “Team Monroe.” Each of the candidates on this slate are highly qualified and have the experience, vision, and temperament to lead Monroe as we navigate the many political challenges that face not only our town, but our county, State and Nation as well.

With Tony Cardone, Dorey Houle and Steve Thau we will have a Town Board representing all of us, working to ensure the Town of Monroe remains the place we are all proud to call home.

With Peter Touhy representing us in Goshen, he’ll continue to work hard not only for the 10th Legislative District, but the entire county as well.

Yvette Rosario will bring her experience as a Village of Monroe Judge to the bench, ensuring justice is rendered in a fair, objective and compassionate manner, as our founders envisioned. And of course, Bill Brown will keep our streets and highways safe, a very important position, something most of us normally take for granted.

So, if you haven’t already voted, please ensure you get out on Nov. 4 and please consider voting for “Team Monroe” as well as the entire Row B line.

Tom Lapolla

Monroe