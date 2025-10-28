Letter to the Editor: Support for Richardson, Rivera and Stephens

To the Editor:

I support Maureen Richardson for Town Supervisor, and candidates Luis Rivera and Bethany Stephens for Monroe Town Council. These candidates have the qualities and skills needed to deal with the issues facing Monroe residents. They believe in fiscal responsibility and transparency. They will work to overhaul the existing CCR zoning as it promotes overdevelopment near environmentally sensitive areas.

They will look for ways to address residents’ concerns regarding speeding vehicles, illegal passing of school buses, and ways to improve EMS response times. They are not interested in a short-term solution, but meaningful long-term answers that are designed to keep all residents safe.

Finally, they will ensure transparency in the budget process. Every council member has a fiduciary responsibility to ensure that all taxpayer monies are used appropriately and effectively. Budget hearings can be held allowing department heads to discuss their budget needs. Only with open communication can a meaningful budget be adopted. Additionally, they will seek out grants to ease the tax burden on homeowners.

I encourage everyone to vote for Maureen Richardson for Supervisor along with Beth Stephens and Luis Rivera for Town Council. I know they are committed to serving all the residents of Monroe.

Councilwoman Mary Bingham

Town of Monroe