Letter to the Editor: Support for Richardson

As former Councilman, I’m proud to endorse Maureen Richardson for Monroe Town Supervisor.

From the outset, Maureen distinguished herself as a bold, principled leader — unafraid to ask the hard questions, speak up when it mattered most, and take a stand even when she stood alone. She’s been doing what her opponent only speaks about from before she ever had a title. That kind of courage is rare in politics, and it’s exactly what Monroe needs in its next supervisor.

Maureen, Beth, and Luis bring transparency, intelligence, and compassion to our community. Maureen’s knowledge of zoning, environmental preservation, and municipal law is unmatched. Her ability to break down complex issues for the public has re-engaged residents in local government. Together, they’ve stood against irresponsible development—and won. They’ve proven they’re here to serve the people, not themselves.

What sets them apart is their deep commitment to Monroe. Maureen’s love for this town shines through in everything she does. Her personal story, resilience, and willingness to work for everyone —regardless of party affiliation — make her a unifying force at a time we need it most. I’ve served with many elected officials, and I can say without hesitation: Maureen Richardson is one of the most dedicated public servants I’ve ever worked with.

After suffering a stroke at such a young age, she stood back up and returned to fighting for Monroe. Now, she has a team that matches that same fire. I urge every Monroe voter to support Maureen for Town Supervisor, and Beth Stephens and Luis Rivera for Town Council. Our future will be brighter with them at the helm.

Rick Colon

Monroe