Letter to the Editor: Support for Audra Schwartz

To the Editor:

As Councilwoman for the Town of Monroe, I am proud to endorse Audra Schwartz for re-election as Monroe Town Justice. My professional relationship with Audra spans over two decades, first as volunteer members on the Monroe Conservation Commission, and later as members on the Town Planning Board. She demonstrates a strong work ethic and unwavering commitment to the residents of Monroe.

Audra was elected as Town Justice in 2018 and advanced to senior judge for the Town of Monroe in 2020. She handles numerous cases, including criminal matters, traffic violations, property code infractions, small claims, and landlord-tenant disputes. She ensures clear communication by employing court-certified interpreters. Due to the diversity of languages spoken by defendants, using interpreters ensures accuracy, ethical standards, cultural sensitivity, and legal compliance. To further improve court efficiency, Audra introduced language-specific dockets, enabling the court to better serve Monroe’s residents.

Audra has secured over $40,000 in grants from the Justice Court Assistance Program. This year, she applied for a $12,000 grant to enhance records management and improve security. Audra’s diligence in obtaining these grants has resulted in reduced court expenses and improved operational efficiency and safety.

I endorse Audra Schwartz for re-election as Monroe Town Justice and encourage all residents to vote on Nov. 4, 2025. She has the knowledge and experience.

Mary Bingham

Town of Monroe