Letter to the Editor: Support Essig for District 5 Legislator

To the Editor:

I’m proud to support Mike Essig for County Legislator in District 5, which covers most of Woodbury. I’ve known Mike for many years—our kids went to school together — and I can confidently say he’s exactly the kind of leader our community needs.

Mike is a former Town Councilman and an active member of the Woodbury Community Association. He’s a dedicated family man, a tireless worker, and above all, a good and decent person. His law enforcement career has shaped him into a strong, effective leader who knows how to get things done.

Mike’s proven track record speaks for itself. He’s committed to building a safe, vibrant community where families can thrive. As our County Legislator, I know he’ll bring the same integrity, dedication, and leadership he’s shown throughout his life.

This November, vote for Mike Essig — Row B or C — and help move Woodbury forward.

Dan Lux

Chairman of the Woodbury Republican Committee