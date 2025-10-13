Letter to the Editor: Support and vote for ‘Mayor Andrew’

I’m asking Village of Woodbury residents to support and vote for Village of Woodbury Mayor Andrew Giacomazza. He has the experience, proven leadership and vision for our community. By protecting our open space, looking for additional water sources and protecting the Village boundaries.

“Mayor Andrew” listens, works, and understands the resident’s needs and their concerns for the preservation and sustainability of Woodbury.

As a team member of “We the People of Woodbury,” VOTE Row F on the ballot when you vote early, mail in or on Nov. 4.

Maria C. Hunter

Highland Mills