Letter to the Editor: Rosario is compassionate, fair

To the Editor:

I strongly support my mother, Judge Yvette Rosario, in her Monroe Town Justice candidacy.

Throughout my life, I have seen firsthand the kind of person my mother is — compassionate, fair, and deeply committed to helping others. She listens without judgment, treats everyone with respect, and believes deeply in the importance of justice and integrity. These are not just professional qualities; they are who she is at her core.

My mother has always led by example. Whether in her work or in her everyday life, she approaches every situation with patience, understanding, and a strong sense of right and wrong. Her experience, dedication, and empathy make her exceptionally qualified to serve the people of the Town of Monroe as Justice.

I know she will bring to the bench the same fairness, thoughtfulness, and compassion she has shown throughout her life. She is a judge who listens, who understands, and who upholds the law with both firmness and humanity.

I am proud to support Judge Yvette Rosario for Monroe Town Justice and confident she will serve our community with integrity and honor.

Jayleen Balseca

Monroe