Letter to the Editor: Rosario for Monroe Town Justice

To the Editor:

It is my great honor to offer my full support for Judge Yvette Rosario in her candidacy for Town of Monroe Justice. I had the privilege of serving as a court clerk under Judge Rosario and witnessed firsthand her deep commitment to justice, fairness, and the ethical administration of the law.

During my time working with her, I was continually impressed by Judge Rosario’s thoughtful approach to each case. She treated every litigant and attorney with respect and ensured that all voices were heard before making a decision. Her written opinions reflected not only a mastery of the law but also an awareness of the human impact of every ruling.

Beyond her legal acumen, Judge Rosario demonstrates exceptional integrity, patience, and compassion — qualities essential for a judge who serves the public. She always encourages careful analysis, ethical practice, and professionalism at all times.

I can say without reservation that Judge Rosario embodies the qualities our community deserves in a judge — fairness, dedication, and empathy. I wholeheartedly endorse her candidacy and am confident that she will continue to serve with distinction.

Carin Szkodzinsky

Monroe