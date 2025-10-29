Letter to the Editor: Richardson is a leading voice

To the Editor:

For anyone who wants to ensure Monroe maintains its quiet “rural residential” atmosphere – it’s crucial that we get it right this election.

Maureen Richardson was the leading voice against a proposed dinosaur theme park boasting year-round, nightly fireworks while surrounded by residential neighborhoods.

In 2022, my neighbor made the wise decision to contact Maureen and ask for her help to amplify our efforts to stop the 491-unit “Rye Hill Preserve” that would irreversibly damage Monroe on the backs taxpayers (Cardone asked the Orange County Industrial Development Agency to grant tax incentives to attract developers). Maureen’s research skills and courage to voice her convictions were what my neighbors and I needed to put the brakes on it, and it’s exactly the type of leadership we need on the Monroe Town Board to ensure the developers don’t get to change the town we all love.

If you think it’s bad or disrespectful for a woman to speak up and even raise her voice when someone is trying to silence her, then you should move back to the 1950s. But if you want a Town Supervisor and Board who care about the issues you do – stopping rampant overdevelopment, reducing traffic, updating our Town’s comprehensive plan, ensuring we have the resources and services we need – then it is imperative you get out and vote for Preserve Monroe candidates Maureen Richardson, Luis Rivera, and Beth Stephens.

Rebecca Black

Monroe