Letter to the editor: Parking restrictions

To the Editor:

Beginning the third week in August, the Village of Monroe DPW will begin oil & chipping the following roads in and around the Village:

* Pine Tree Road

* Clinton Court

* Amy Todt Drive

* McGarrah Road

* Cregan Place

* Kasch Court

* Peterson Road

* Rosmini Lane

* Coffey Road

Village of Monroe residents are urged to take caution when traveling through these areas. Plenty of signage will be posted throughout the area during this time to alert motorists of the work being done. Signage will also be posted after the process has been completed.

Thank you in advance as we complete this much needed work.

Mayor Neil S. Dwyer

Village of Monroe