Letter to the Editor: Parking meter reassessment

To the Editor:

The Village of Monroe Board of Trustees has decided to reassess the need for parking meters in the village.

The use of meters has been part of the village’s parking enforcement since 1946. Their purpose was, and remains today, the need to cycle cars through the limited downtown area of Monroe. Their implementation was part of our Downtown Revitalization Plan from the onset, which included paving and sidewalk replacement.

When COVID became a major challenge for our small businesses to conduct business, we thought it prudent not to install any meters while our businesses tried to survive. Within a year, however, we began to receive complaints that vehicles were parking downtown and remaining for the duration of the business day. We researched this issue and found that both business owners and residents in nearby apartments were parking in these spaces.

To address these concerns, we installed the parking kiosks and found that they helped improve parking availability. Businesses and shoppers, however, viewed the parking kiosks as a concern for customers and business activity. I have spoken with members of the Chamber of Commerce, as well as several business owners and property owners, and brought these concerns to the Board for discussion.

The Board has decided to shut down the parking kiosks while we bring together stakeholders, community members, and businesses to help us create the narrative going forward. We will advise the public when these workshops will be held and provide the agenda for our meetings. The Monroe Police Department will continue to enforce two-hour parking in the assigned areas currently in place.

We look forward to bringing this to a fruitful conclusion and giving our businesses their best opportunity to succeed and flourish.

Mayor Neil Dwyer

Village of Monroe