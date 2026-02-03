Letter to the Editor: Mayor’s Message

To the Editor:

The Village of Monroe will be entering into an agreement with the Town of Monroe to utilize space next door to 7 Stage Road (11 Stage Road). This space will provide a safe, warm, and well-lit location for individuals attending court sessions or village events when seating capacity in Village Hall cannot accommodate additional attendees. We anticipate this agreement to be completed very shortly, and I will keep everyone apprised of all steps moving forward.

Additionally, this past year, the village has purchased property within the Village of Monroe for the future construction of a new Village Hall. This facility will be designed to meet both the village’s operational needs and the needs of the court for many years to come.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Mayor Neil Dwyer

Monroe