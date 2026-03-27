Letter to the Editor: Kate setting the record straight

I’d like to address what occurred at the most recent Town Board meeting and information reported in The Photo News, particularly since I was not asked for my perspective.

There seems to be confusion about how certain information became public. Based on my experience on the Town Board, even matters discussed in executive session have, at times, circulated more openly outside those meetings. We’ve seen this happen before with issues involving the Rez, the Assessor’s Office, and the Animal Shelter.

In this case, there had already been public discussion about the water issue, including a post from the Town Supervisor. I was also aware of conversations regarding potential plans, such as moving offices to the “penthouse.” From what I observed, this information was already being discussed within the community and not treated as strictly confidential.

For that reason, I shared what I had heard to help keep residents informed, especially regarding decisions that could impact taxpayers, such as taking on an additional lease while maintaining the current space.

I removed my post out of respect for Councilwoman Luongo, who was concerned it might reflect back on her. To be clear, she was not my source.

Ultimately, when information is openly discussed, it will circulate. My goal remains transparency and keeping the community informed and engaged.

Kate Luciani

Woodbury