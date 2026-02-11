Letter to the Editor: ICE creates chaos

To the Editor:

We have seen the chaos and suffering in Chicago, Portland, Minneapolis, and other cities as ICE behaves recklessly in communities. Although the promise was to deport serious criminals, in fact, ICE has been indiscriminate in seizing, detaining, and deporting people. 70% of the immigrants detained by ICE have no criminal histories. Entering the country without documentation is not a crime comparable to littering, jaywalking, or speeding. Some of these immigrants have been here for decades, working, raising families, and contributing to our economy and our communities. Many are waiting for asylum approval, which may take years.

Enforcing this cruel policy has not made our communities safer, but more dangerous. It has interfered with businesses and local economies. It has made people fearful and distrustful of government which should protect us, not threaten, injure, and kill us. ICE is racially profiling people, mistaking American citizens or those here legally for undocumented immigrants, and attacking basic American rights to protest and to document ICE activity. Would we tolerate our local and state police behaving as ICE does? I think not.

Now this policy is coming close to home, as we are threatened with a potential detention center right here in Orange County. Fortunately, our county legislature, several municipalities, County Executive Steve Neuhaus, Congressman Pat Ryan, and many citizens are rising in opposition to this proposal.

It is time to stop this chaos and restructure ICE so it functions like a true law enforcement agency and not a reckless, poorly trained paramilitary force.

Mary Makofske

Warwick

Warwick