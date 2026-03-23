Letter to the Editor: Group responds to editorial regarding Kings Highway dedication

At best, Jay Westerveld’s renewed push to dedicate Kings Highway is deeply insensitive; at worst, it reflects a troubling disregard for the very family he claims to honor—especially given that Mr. Westerveld has tried this in the past, and they have consistently rejected it.

In Mr. Westerveld’s letter, the suggestion that community opposition is fabricated or illegitimate is simply untrue. The petition reflects genuine concern from community members and business owners who believe altering a historic roadway—even as just “honorary”—is not the appropriate way to recognize Trooper McDonagh.

Dismissing those voices based on formatting or speculation about signatures avoids the real issue: there is sincere, good-faith disagreement within the community.

Second—and far more importantly—the letter omits a critical fact: the wishes of Trooper McDonagh’s family.

Members of the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation recently contacted the family directly. We spoke with Jimmy O’Donnell, his brother-in-law, lifelong friend, and family spokesperson, who was there that tragic night of the shooting. His message was clear: the family STILL DOES NOT support any form of memorial in Sugar Loaf. For them, this is the place of profound loss, not remembrance.

That should decide the matter! To override the wishes of both the community and especially the family, under the guise of honor, is nothing short of callous and disrespectful. The only voice that should truly matter - the family - has again said NO!

Jeffrey Zahn

President – Sugar Loaf Community Foundation