Letter to the Editor: Garbage bins not a new problem

The Village of Monroe Board is looking for solutions for the continual presence of garbage bins on our streets. This problem is nothing new and has been ongoing for years.

First, the problem was exacerbated with the two garbage can limit. More than two cans were not picked up and remained on the street along with any oversized discards, such as mattresses, until the next pickup. Thankfully, this problem seems to have been resolved at least in my neighborhood. Everything appears to be picked up. The problem seems no longer garbage hauling contract limitations, as I was once told was the issue.

My neighbors now have purchased more garbage bins that are continuously filled to beyond capacity, while awaiting the twice a week pickup. The growing garbage bin management problem appears attributable to the increase in rental properties with multiple residents occupying what were formally single family residences. While these rental properties may or may not be legal pursuant to Village Code Chapter 158 — Rental Property, more people living in a single family residence will generate the more garbage and recycling. This is compounded by absentee landlords. The garbage bins are not the problem, but a symptom of other factors that have emerged as a result of the changing housing patterns in the village.

The solution has to be more comprehensive than some garbage bin time limitations rules that will ultimately be unenforceable.

Anthony Savino

Monroe