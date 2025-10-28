Letter to the Editor: Essig for OC Legislator

To the Editor:

I know Mike better than anyone, married 29 years and counting! We moved to Orange County over 20 years ago to raise our family here.

Mike is incredibly passionate and dedicated when he has a goal to reach. He is already full of ideas on how to make Orange County thrive. Having him as a County Legislator is simply the right choice.

He has the experience and determination to make a real difference in our County. Being the President of the NYS Fraternal Order of Police has given him the opportunity to travel across the country and teach fellow members how to effectively learn and lead. He is well known and respected by many. He can find something in common with almost everyone he meets, usually the Bronx, where he spent his childhood.

Mike also had great success as a Councilman in Woodbury, where he thrived. And now he’s back and ready to take on this new challenge.

I am very confident in his abilities and know he is more than capable of taking on the role of Legislator. He loves living here and only wants to enrich the lives of present and future families. Vote Row B or C — Mike Essig for Orange County Legislator District 5.

Victoria Essig

Highland Mills