Letter to the Editor: Endorsing Row F candidates

To the Editor:

We are writing to endorse the candidates of the We the People of Woodbury Party (Andrew Giacomazza, for Village Mayor, Tara Burek, Christoper Graziano, for Village Trustees, Jacqueline Hernandez, for Town Supervisor. Martha Lopez and Vernick Alvarez for Town Council) in the upcoming elections.

They have promised transparency and to hold joint Village/Town Board Meetings. These individuals have vowed to work together on behalf of all of the residents of Woodbury. Their values are closely aligned with ours and the majority of the residents of Woodbury.

They have demonstrated their interest in preserving our natural resources by acquiring open space by securing a County grant as well as researching and developing a new well to increase our water supply. They are also pro-business, notably by re-opening Sweet Clover Farm, encouraged small businesses and re-opened our beloved Dug Out.

Their opponents have demonstrated they are more interested in developers, restricting the rights of residents to participate and serving their own self- interest. The candidates of the We the People of Woodbury Party have vowed to preserve our natural resources to include water and open space. The residents deserve the honesty and integrity the election of the members of the We the People of Woodbury Party will bring.

Join us in voting for the We the People of Woodbury, Row F, to ensure Woodbury’s future!

Neil and Robin Crouse

Woodbury