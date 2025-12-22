Letter to the Editor: Decide to Ride Program

To the Editor:

With the holidays approaching, many of us are looking forward to celebrations with friends and family. As you gather with loved ones to spread cheer or raise a glass to the new year, remember to encourage those around you to make responsible choices when it comes to alcohol.

Throughout this holiday season, Anheuser-Busch and Dana Distributors Inc. are honored to be a part of your festivities and are committed to helping ensure that your time-honored traditions are celebrated safely. That’s why we’re encouraging everyone in Sullivan County, Orange County, Rockland County, Putnam County, and Westchester County to Decide to Ride by planning ahead for a safe ride home from all your holiday gatherings.

Over the last 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking initiatives and community-based programs to prevent underage drinking, impaired driving and other harmful uses of alcohol. This holiday season, all of us at Dana Distributors Inc. are proud to partner with Anheuser-Busch, MADD and Uber to promote Decide to Ride, the safe choice after a night out. We extend our deepest gratitude to every community member who embraced this message in 2025 and wish you a joyful holiday season!

Tom Kennedy - General Sales Manager

Dana Distributors