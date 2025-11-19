Letter to the Editor: Climate change and meat production

To the Editor:

Climate scientists continue warning that animal agriculture is a major driver of greenhouse gas emissions, yet national climate plans still tiptoe around reducing meat consumption. We cannot meaningfully address climate change while ignoring one of its largest contributors. Relying on “efficient production” or “methane-reducing additives” will not solve a systemic problem. We must confront the reality: raising animals for food requires vast land, water, and feed resources and generates more emissions than most of us realize.

A shift toward plant-based diets is one of the most effective tools we have — immediately available, scientifically supported, and healthier for our communities. The longer we delay, the higher the cost to future generations.

Monty Pendergrass

Milford