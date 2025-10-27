Letter to the Editor: Cast votes for unopposed candidates

To the Editor:

It has been a long and bitter election season in Woodbury. As campaigning comes to a close, please make it a point to use your voice and vote for your candidates of choice. This is so important, local elections are typically decided by just a few votes, and this year will be no exception.

While you are choosing your preferred candidates, please remember to cast your votes for Woodbury’s three candidates who are running unopposed - Karin Poggio for Tax Collector, Nicole Young for Town Clerk, and David Hassin for Town Justice. Just as every vote counts for those with opponents, your vote is equally important for each of these candidates.

These three candidates have been dedicated and supportive of Woodbury for years and deserve your vote. When you vote early, mail in your ballot or on Nov. 4 (Election Day), please show your support for them

Vote Karin Poggio for Woodbury Tax Collector, Nicole Young for Woodbury Town Clerk, and David Hassin for Woodbury Town Justice.

Maria C. Hunter

Highland Mills