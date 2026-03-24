Letter to the Editor: Calling out nonvoters

All voters should take notice based on the results of the recent village of Monroe election for mayor and trustees.

The reality is that only 21 percent of voters came out to vote in the election. Seventy-nine percent did not participate.

Some feel that this election went the wrong way.

Some are constantly pounding the drum that Monroe is lost forever.

How can Monroe be lost if 79 percent of the voters don’t come out to vote?

Don’t you think it’s time for the other 79 percent to make a difference if you want to save Monroe?

Do you think any of the 79 percent of the voters have a right to complain about the status of Monroe?

In the end it is easier to sit on the sidelines and do nothing then stand up.

Tim Mitts

Monroe