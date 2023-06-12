John Keleman truly cares about the future of Woodbury

To the Editor:

The Woodbury Republican primary for mayor is being held on Tuesday, June 27. I encourage all residents to get out and vote John Keleman for mayor.

I have known John for over 30 years. He has lived in Woodbury for 60 years. John had a very successful business in Woodbury for 40-plus years, was on the town council, and has been active in community organizations throughout the town.

He is running because he truly cares about the future of the Village of Woodbury and its residents. Please get out to vote and support John on June 27. You will not be disappointed!

Charlie Knuth

Central Valley