IWS bulk pick-up

I sent out a PSA about garbage collection in Chester a while ago and got a lot of feedback. One thing in particular was the bulk pick-up situation. After speaking with IWS, they will have a standardized day for bulk pick-up in Chester on Thursdays. You still need to call ahead of time to schedule a pick-up. Please try to do so a week or two ahead of time and please try to wait to put out the bulk items until the night before. I hope this info is helpful!

All info on the garbage collection process can be found here on the Town of Chester website under the “Refuse” department tab. Please reach out if you have any questions!

Brandon Holdridge, Supervisor

Town of Chester