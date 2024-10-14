In support of State Senator James Skoufis

James Skoufis has been a representative of the Town of Chester and Orange County for many years. Throughout that time, he has fought against corruption in Albany and here at home. He’s brought back untold amounts of funding, grants, and investments to our senate district. He is constantly looking out for the average resident and worker in every way he can. Senator Skoufis got increased funding to expand universal pre-K in the Hudson Valley and he recently prevented the governor from instituting congestion pricing in NYC that would have financially hurt countless Orange County commuters.

James has also directly helped us here in Chester. He helped me convince the DOT to expand the 17M repaving project to extend over the 17M/Kings Highway bridge to the Brookside Ave/Academy Ave intersection in the village. He secured funding for the eventual reconstruction of the 17M bridge, he got us a $130,000 grant to help improve the Walton Lake Water District, and he got us a $115,000 grant to repave our local roads. He has passed our community preservation fund bill in the NYS Legislature throughout his tenure as our representative. He also recently got bills passed that will allow us to impose a new hotel/motel tax, which will bring additional revenue into our budget, as well as a bill that will correct a long-standing service credit/retirement issue with one of our very own Chester police officers. Finally, he obtained a $400,000 grant just this last month to make the long sought-after Sugar Loaf sidewalk project happen!

Our Senator is factually the most independent state representative in all of New York. He constantly puts the Hudson Valley over his party. He is experienced, passionate, and gives us a strong seat at the negotiating table in our state government. I enthusiastically endorse James Skoufis to be our state senator for another term!

Brandon Holdridge, Supervisor

Town of Chester