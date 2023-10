I have seen Maureen helping out at numerous local events and can see how dedicated she is to the town and furthering our community togetherness. I have also had many conversations with her about Monroe’s need for a working animal shelter and she not only agrees with me but has said she will make this issue a priority if she is elected. I would ask everyone to vote for Maureen Richardson and Bill Kazden, we really need some new faces and new ideas on our town board, thank you.

Iris Conques

Monroe