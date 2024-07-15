In response to ‘Garnet lays off 26 people citing cost savings’

For the past seven years I have been a volunteer with the Palliative Care team at Garnet Health Hospital. The whole team has been laid off to save costs. The article says it can be replaced by the hospitalist team of internal medicine providers. In my opinion this team can in no way be replaced by other doctors. Palliative care is a very complex and respectable practice in itself with specially trained doctors and nurses. It does much more than manage a patient’s pain.

The palliative care providers are focused on helping patients and their families understand the patient’s condition and come together to make important decisions that patients with serious illnesses face. This includes weighing the pros and cons of various medical treatments as they pertain a patient’s quality of life. It was so helpful to so many people. The palliative care team gave Garnet Health Hospital a reputation of giving an extra layer of support for patients and their families. In my opinion the palliative care team at Garnet Health Hospital was a treasure and is now a lost treasure.

Ethel Hemsi

Florida, NY