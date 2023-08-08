‘I was very disappointed when I read the lawsuit story’

I am a longtime resident in the Town of Monroe.

When I first moved here about 40 years ago, I rented.

The new law passed by Town of Monroe Board forbids a landlord to rent to any person who is self-employed.

If I had not had my own business (computer database programming that had no foot traffic and did not disrupt the neighborhood in any way, I would not own my own home now (in Monroe anyway).

So now a self-employed person cannot rent in Monroe and, the law forces a landlord to not only to discriminate against those self-employed (IMO if a person can show income to cover rent, etc. it should not be denied) but limits a landlord’s ability to make a living by limiting his potential clients.

Possibly, since a lot of women work from home in small businesses, discriminating against them.

I believe the clause is on page 4, item number 8. This clause stipulates that no renter in the Town of Monroe may be self-employed, even if business is computer or has no traffic or disturbance to residential property.

When I called the Town Supervisor regarding this aspect of the law, his response to me (not verbatim), was – the law speaks for itself.

I was very disappointed when I read the lawsuit that this clause was not included.

Thank you for your time.

Aileen Silver

Monroe