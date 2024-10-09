x
High Holidays at Rest Haven

Monroe /
| 09 Oct 2024 | 10:35
    The historic Rest Haven building in Monroe serves as a synagogue during the recent High Holidays. Rest Haven has plans to be converted to a museum in 2025. ( Photo courtesy of Tim Mitts)