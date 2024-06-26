It’s Independence Day
And we’ll all sing and dance
Today and we’ll remember our
Loved ones who fought for
Our freedom and it
Came with
A heavy price
War is not pretty
nor is it nice
So let’s take a minute
To remember our
Brave men and women
Who sadly passed away
Fighting for our freedom
And the fireworks
Has just begun and
The kids are having so
Much fun waving American flags
And while the adults have a few
Beers and
Hug and kiss each other
And everyone is full of love
So raise your glass or your can
Of beer and
Toast for the Fourth of July
And it’s a beautiful
And perfect day to
Celebrate our Independence Day
Fourth of July
And this special day is
Forever inside our hearts
Our freedom
And liberty we won so let’s
Get this party started
And we’ll have so much fun and
We’ll never forget our true heros who
Died for this day so scream out loud
Happy Fourth of July and
God bless you all and peace and love
To every American on our Independence Day.
David P. Carroll
New York, NY