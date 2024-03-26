Ethics, advisory board, and bagels

The Chester Town Board recently passed a resolution I sponsored that creates a Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (SLPAC) Advisory Board. This board will consist of around three to five members that will advise the town board on matters that have to do with the SLPAC. The councilmembers and I recognize that we need people with expertise in theater and entertainment to guide us down the right path to improve the SLPAC’s frequency and quality of shows, community engagement, and fiscal strength. This board is strictly advisory, no opinions that come out of it are binding. It will meet at least once a month. We are asking for volunteers to submit letters of interest to the town clerk and I. You can submit a letter until 4/17/24. If more than five people submit a letter, we will hold interviews to determine who should be on the committee.

We are also currently in need of two members for the Town of Chester Ethics Board. We need a registered Democrat and an individual that is registered to vote but not to either of the major political parties. The board consists of five members, two Democrats, two Republicans, and one person who is neither (can be an unaffiliated, Working Families Party, Conservative Party, etc.). Please submit a letter of interest to the town clerk and I at your earliest convenience.

Please let me know if you have any questions for either of these boards or anything else! I look forward to reading your letters!

Finally, I will be holding a Bagels with Brandon town hall at Bagel Girls this Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Please stop by if you want to speak to me directly about your questions/suggestions/concerns for Chester!

Brandon Holdridge, Supervisor

Town of Chester