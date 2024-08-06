We have a rare treasure in Goshen, the Dutchess Quarry caves. This significant archaeological site dates back some 12,500 years to the ice age. It’s the earliest confirmed site of human habitation and is listed on the National Register of Historical places.

Recently, the town of Goshen passed a resolution unanimously permitting the town supervisor to negotiate with the Orange County executive and legislators to acquire the 31 acres of land adjacent to the Dutchess Quarry Caves to aid in preserving these sacred caves.

In an article dated July 26 in The Chronicle paper, Councilman Canterino questioned the recent vote to purchase these 31 acres of land from the county. He stated that the purchase of this land does not add to the buffer area already in place by the county. He goes on to state that Tilcon barely uses the mining operation.

These historical caves have gradually fallen victim to the constant blasting of rock removal, drilling and vibrations from machinery used at this 80 plus year old mine. This long-time mining operation has degraded and weakened the caves’ thin remaining shelf. As the mining operations dig deeper into the earth, they alter the water table, which causes the rock inside these caves to dry out, further weakening them. No matter how much of a buffer zone is provided, the caves will still be vulnerable to all the negative impacts from this quarry.

Negotiating with the county to purchase these 31 acres will stop the Tilcon mining company from expanding their operations onto them. The only way to preserve these caves is by protecting them from unrepairable damage created by this mining operation. The mining needs to stop, and the site reclaimed.

The Spruce Hill development is located directly across from the Tilcon mining company. We refute the statement that Tilcon is barely mining. We would love to agree with this statement, but the mining operation is fully functional five days a week. We are not sure who Councilman Canterino spoke to, but clearly not the residents who are subjected to all the negative impacts created by this company.

The next crucial step is to secure approval from the County to transfer the lands to the town of Goshen. This opportunity offers the chance to aid in preserving these caves and their rich history they offer. We need your help to let Orange County officials know that these historic caves need to be preserved permanently.

“So much of our future lies in preserving our past.” — Peter Westbrook.

Please sign our petition to support the preservation of these historic caves and their value to history: SavetheCavesNY@gmail.com.

Holly O’Hern

Goshen