Community comes together for Woodbury tree lighting

Beautification Committee Chair Maria Hunter, in conjunction with the village and town of Woodbury and the Highland Mills Ladies Auxiliary hosted a tree lighting for the town of Woodbury. Right down the road on Route 32 Hudson’s Ice Cream Shop hosted the town of Woodbury menorah lighting.

In a show of peace and community, Santa, Woodbury Mayor Andrew Giacomazza, and Rabbi Pesach Burston all shook hands showing unity in a time where the world is in crisis with many wars.

Special thanks to Mendel Mendelovits of Hudson’s Ice Cream for providing snacks and refreshments for the Woodbury Menorah Lighting. Special thanks to Ryan Crosby of State Farm insurance for providing snacks and refreshments for the Woodbury Tree Lighting.

Linda Mastrogiacomo

Woodbury