Chester Fire District to hold info sessions on ballot measure

Attention Chester Fire District residents. Did you know that there are three firehouses in the Chester Fire District? These stations are all 100% volunteer!

Firehouses are built to meet the community’s need for fire protection. As our fire district grows, so does the need to improve and modernize them. Firetrucks have gotten bigger, safety standards have changed, and so have the number of emergencies Chester firefighters respond to each year. Walton Engine & Hose Company, located at 81 Main Street in the village of Chester, was built in 1961. Sugar Loaf Engine Company, located at 1408 Kings Highway in the hamlet of Sugar Loaf, was built in 1989. Trout Brook Engine & Hose Company located at 712 Lakes Road in Monroe, was built in 1975 as a temporary pole barn and has since outlived its use and needs to be replaced.

The Board of Fire Commissioners is asking all the residents of the Chester Fire District for their support to pass the upcoming proposition on the ballot in December. The Commissioners will be holding informational meetings on Friday, September 20 at 6 p.m., Saturday, October 19 at 2 p.m., and Sunday, November 17 at 10 a.m. to present these future projects to the public. These meetings will take place at Trout Brook Engine & Hose, 712 Lakes Road, Monroe, NY 10950 (GPS). Light refreshments will be available. The vote to approve these capital improvements will be held on Tuesday, December 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sugar Loaf Engine Company.

Any questions or if further information is needed, please contact Chairman Pete Guastamacchia at 914-804-4728.

Chester Fire District

Chester