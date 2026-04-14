Celebrating Donate Life Month: How one decision can save countless lives

April is Donate Life Month, a time to raise awareness about one of the most powerful and selfless decisions a person can make: becoming an organ donor.

The impact of that decision is nothing short of extraordinary. Just one donor can save up to eight lives and impact as many as 75 others through tissue and cornea donation. That means families are kept whole, futures are restored and second chances are granted.

Here in New York, however, the numbers tell a sobering story.

More than 8,000 New Yorkers are currently waiting for a life-saving transplant. Nearly 800 of them have been waiting for more than five years. Tragically, roughly 300 people in our state died last year while still waiting for that second chance.

Despite having the third-highest need for organ donations in the country, New York continues to fall behind when it comes to participation. Only 53 percent of eligible New Yorkers are registered as organ donors, compared to a national average of 64 percent. That 11-point gap represents thousands of missed opportunities to save lives.

This is not an unsolvable problem. It is a matter of awareness, education and action.

New York has taken meaningful steps in the right direction. Lauren’s Law ensures that every individual applying for or renewing a driver’s license is asked to make a decision about organ donation. Eligibility has also been expanded to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to register, giving young people the opportunity to be part of the solution.

These policies are important, but they only work if people choose to say yes. The reality is simple. The need is urgent, and the solution is within reach. Closing the enrollment gap could save countless lives right here in our communities. It could mean fewer families waiting, fewer lives lost and more stories of hope.

Donate Life Month is a reminder that this issue is not abstract. It is deeply personal. It touches neighbors, friends and families across our state.

Becoming an organ donor takes just a moment, but its impact lasts a lifetime.

One decision. Eight lives saved. Seventy-five lives changed.

That is the power we all have, and there is no better time than now to use it.

Karl Brabanec

Assemblyman NY 98th District