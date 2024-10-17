Dear Woodbury residents,

My name is Sandra Capriglione, and I am running unopposed to complete a two-year vacancy on the Woodbury Town Council. Woodbury has been my home for over 40 years. In that time I have volunteered with the park’s department for holiday events, was a gatekeeper at the pond, served on the Beautification Commission, the Land Preservation Committee, the Zoning Board of Appeals, and the planning board.

Through all of these experiences, I have become acutely aware of the need of residents to be heard; whether it be to express gratitude, displeasure, or simply an idea, they want to know that their governing body is listening. With the town board controlling many of the quality-of-life departments, I have listened to those citizens who have attended our meetings, talked to me on the street, emailed me, or called me on the phone. Communication is key to understanding the needs of the entire community, and to making smart, fair, cost-effective decisions. Of course, there are and will be times when the board’s decisions are unpopular; however, if elected, I will strive to make sure the public knows I was listening, and that they understand why decisions were made.

On Tuesday, November 5, you will find me on the Conservative Line C and the Woodbury Empowered Line F. Although running unopposed, it is imperative you cast your vote for a council member, as the possibility of a “write-in” candidate remains, someone you may not know anything about.

Sandra J. Capriglione

Councilmember/Candidate

Town of Woodbury