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Black Man Running

| 17 Mar 2026 | 01:55

    Editor’s note: The following poem was written in the late 1980s, inspired by the author’s experience teaching life skills at Pius XII Youth and Family Services, a Catholic-run organization based in Orange County. In a letter sent to Straus News, she shared that a resident in a group home said he intended to become a drug dealer because, “that’s the thing he figured he was cut out for.” The author thought about the words of this young man and was moved to compose this piece. She gave the poem to the young man and shared it for Black History Month observance at a local church. We are sharing these words with permission from the author.

    Black Man Running

    Black man running, fleeing his worst nightmare
    Crouching in hedgerows, hiding in the swamp
    Praying to escape the hooded white figures
    Bent on his destruction

    Black man running: assumed to be
    the “alleged perpetrator.”
    Thought by fearful whites to be fleeing
    from some recently committed crime

    Black man running in that Munich Stadium
    Dispelling the myth of Aryan superiority
    Surmounting the odds with quiet dignity

    Black man running, yet again inspiring fear
    Black man running - The Klan’s worst nightmare
    Black man running for president

    Barbara Mach
    Warwick