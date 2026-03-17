Editor’s note: The following poem was written in the late 1980s, inspired by the author’s experience teaching life skills at Pius XII Youth and Family Services, a Catholic-run organization based in Orange County. In a letter sent to Straus News, she shared that a resident in a group home said he intended to become a drug dealer because, “that’s the thing he figured he was cut out for.” The author thought about the words of this young man and was moved to compose this piece. She gave the poem to the young man and shared it for Black History Month observance at a local church. We are sharing these words with permission from the author.
Black Man Running
Black man running, fleeing his worst nightmareCrouching in hedgerows, hiding in the swampPraying to escape the hooded white figuresBent on his destruction
Black man running: assumed to bethe “alleged perpetrator.”Thought by fearful whites to be fleeingfrom some recently committed crime
Black man running in that Munich StadiumDispelling the myth of Aryan superioritySurmounting the odds with quiet dignityBlack man running, yet again inspiring fearBlack man running - The Klan’s worst nightmareBlack man running for president
Barbara MachWarwick