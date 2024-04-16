April 7 fundraiser at Tequila Grille

Thank you to everyone who came to Tequila Grille on Sunday, April 7 to support Aidan King and his family. It was such a wonderful event full of love and support for an amazing young man and his amazing family. They are rock stars. It is a testament to our community how everyone came together to help.

I would like to thank the moms and dad who worked on this event. It was a team effort and we made the best team! Thank you to Tequila Grille for hosting the fundraiser. Rob and Michelle and everyone that works there were so nice and accommodating. They made the event extra special. Thank you to Jay Alford who made the trip to Tequila Grille just to help the Kings. And thank you to William Dimmit, the pictures he took are beautiful. Thank you to all of the volunteers who helped out on Sunday doing whatever they could to make the event the success it was.

I would also like to thank all of our sponsors and donators. They all donated such wonderful prizes. In alphabetical order they are: Aldi’s Employees, Almalfi’s Pizza, Apex Brewery, Aroma Cigar Room, Athletic Strength Club, Bagel World, Beck’s Hardware, The Behringer Family, BG Entertainment, The Cake Lady, The Capps Family, The Captains Table, The Casey Family, Confidential On Site Shredding, Crystal Connections, Dana Distributors, Deborah Hanlon, Dorval Trading Co., Erika Schudde, Flagship Premium Cinemas, Freeman’s, Grey Barn, Happy Tree, Harriman Army Navy Store, Homestyle Catering, Jake’s Wayback Burgers, Jay’s Deli, Jones Road, Kavos Greek Restaurant, La Vera Cucina, Ladies of the AOH, Little Italy, Love Bites, Maggie’s Celtic Cottage/Monroe Florist, Mansion Ridge Golf Course, Marinas, Monroe Gives, Monroe Woodbury American Youth Football, Monroe Woodbury Football Parents Club, Monroe Woodbury Youth Football, The New York Giants, The New York Rangers, Peggy Neubauer, Planet Pizza, Plaza Optical, Powerhouse Gym, Rewind, The Rockland Boulders, SD Design Co., Soho Salon, ShopRite, Stop n’ Shop, The Sullivan Family, The Stretch Artists, Tim Rail, Tosco’s Pizza, and Villa Positano.

Diane Jankowski

Monroe