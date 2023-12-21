Appreciating the moment

The holidays are the time of year where it feels right to take a moment to slow down. To take time to share moments with our family and friends, and look ahead to a new year.

An optimistic pragmatist by nature, I understand that while there are many reasons to celebrate at this season of the year, there are also reasons to worry for the future. It can feel hard to ignore the divisions and ideas that drive people apart. But one of the privileges of my office is the opportunity to meet people throughout Orange County. I travel from Deerpark to Chester, from Cornwall to Goshen — so it is with utmost sincerity that I tell you that more than anything, what I see in our county are people who care about each other, and about their communities. I see people who volunteer their time and energy to enrich their communities, people who donate food and coats and hats to provide aid, and people who look out for their neighbors. It is this spirit of unity and care that I think of whenever I’m tempted to be discouraged.

It is my honor to serve as your voice in the New York State Senate, and I want to thank the people of Orange County for the trust you place in me. I do not take that responsibility lightly. I want to wish you all a very happy and healthy holiday season, and a wonderful start to 2024.

Senator James Skoufis (D-42)

Cornwall