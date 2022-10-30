Another view of Republicans

Dear Editor,

Facts matter! 1st Black Senator? A Republican in 1870. 1st Black Democrat Senator? In 1993, 123 years later. (Three other Black Republican Senator’s served prior to 1993). 15th Amendment (right to vote regardless of race or color)? Passed without any Democrat votes. Jim Crow Laws 1890 to 1910? Enacted by Democrat legislatures throughout the South. 19th Amendment (giving women right to vote)? Although some Democrats did vote for it most of them did not, was passed overwhelmingly by Republicans in both houses. Who ended slavery? A Republican, President Lincoln. How many white people died fighting to free the slaves? A lot, look it up! Facts matter. Now closer to home: NY losing population to Red states cost us one House seat. NY educational spending per student? #1 in the nation at $20,645. NY student performance? Space prohibits the answer but it’s not good, in the middle to lower half in the nation. Tax burden by state? #2 following CA. Deficit (money owed)? #1 of 50 states.

Continuing to vote for incumbents hasn’t worked. We have highest inflation in 40 years, crime in NY is some of the worst in the nation, and Albany has laws ready to pass that allow our children to make decisions other than smoking, voting, drinking, and going into the military all by themselves. It’s medical decisions. Without parent’s even being informed.

Who is looking out for you? Remember this when you enter that voting booth.

Jack Collins

Monroe, NY