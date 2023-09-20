An important community update from Mayor Mac

Dear friends and neighbors, unfortunately, despite our unwavering dedication and tireless efforts, the judge presiding over our case has decided not to order the Board of Elections to count 20 valued community members’ absentee ballots. Those individuals include Chrissy Crawford, Juan Corredor, Nicholas Hansen, Siobahn Hansen, Gina Martin, Edward Hargroves, Diana Wiebicki, Robert Lopex, Caio Rudolfo, Cole Tavani, Paolla Tocci, Jadwiga Gorzynski, Ireneusz Gorzynski, Michael Martin, Nicole Martin Morris, Anne McCann, Megan Ryan, James McLennan, Jacob Bruner, and Jacob Shapiro.

In light of this outcome, and after having fought relentlessly on behalf of both me and the collective desire for your votes to be rightfully counted, I find it necessary to step down from my elected role as mayor.

The judge ruled that my attorney missed the mandatory three-day window to petition the courts (my attorney pleaded for a 10-day window). It is indeed regrettable, as I believe I would have emerged victorious. However, I hold no ill will toward the courts or declared winner.

I am profoundly grateful for the privilege of serving you and the Village of Tuxedo Park during what has been nine truly exceptional years. Additionally, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the more than 25 trustees and numerous appointed board members with whom I have collaborated since my initial term in 2005.

Above all, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated village employees and professional consultants, Tuxedo Club, TPS, and St. Mary’s, who have worked tirelessly alongside me, particularly over the past six years.

Lastly, I would like to convey my appreciation to my family, Robin, Jake, and my late son Derek, for their unwavering patience and support during my service to our community.

I extend my best wishes to the incoming mayor and hope for a prosperous and harmonious future for our beloved Village of Tuxedo Park.

Always yours,

Mayor Mac