I am writing to express my concern about the lack of air conditioning in our schools. As temperatures continue to rise, the lack of a comfortable classroom impacts students’ ability to learn and teachers’ ability to teach.

Research has shown that high temperatures make students lose the ability to concentrate, learn information, and complete assignments.

Currently, air conditioners in grades K-8 in Monroe-Woodbury aren’t in every classroom. As the climate continues to change, half of the school year potentially needs air conditioning.

The health and well-being of all students and teachers should be most important. Sitting in a hot classroom can lead to health issues, which can be harmful to students. Teachers and staff are also affected. This can reduce the quality of education and support that students need.

Investing in air conditioning for our schools is not just a matter of comfort; it helps all students to succeed. Children deserve to learn in a school that supports their health, well-being, and academic achievement.

Thank you for your attention to this important matter.

Joshua De Jesus

Woodbury Boy Scouts Troop 4

Highland Mills