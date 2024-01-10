x
A winter scene

Pine Island /
| 10 Jan 2024 | 09:38
    Steam rises from The Black Dirt Distillery in Pine Island, NY, as whiskey is processed on a frigid winter morning, Tuesday, January 9, 2024. ( Photo by Robert G. Breese)