A vote for Pat Ryan ‘is a vote for a candidate who respects the law and those who enforce it’

As Election Day approaches the airwaves are flooded with campaign ads. Some of these ads are factual, but others are full of misinformation.

Here’s an example: Pat Ryan’s opponent for the District 18 House seat has an ad which shows Ryan with a bullhorn in front of a blurred background picture of an unidentified demonstration. The narrative is about his opponent’s support for law enforcement and opposition to lenient crime laws.

The implication is that Ryan is at a “defund the police” rally and that he is lenient on crime.

The facts are that Pat Ryan has delivered thousands of dollars in federal grants so communities could hire more officers and update equipment. He has condemned efforts to defund law enforcement agencies. He has voted to stiffen penalties for criminals who perpetrate crimes, and provide police with vital mental health resources.

A vote for Pat Ryan on Nov. 5 is a vote for a candidate who respects the law and those who enforce it.

Dorothy Kelly

Warwick