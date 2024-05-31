7th Annual Orange County Volunteer Fire Police Car Show and Food Truck Festival a hit!

Thank you to everyone who came out to make the 7th Annual Orange County Volunteer Fire Police Car Show and Food Truck Festival such a huge success! This year was bigger and better than ever!

It was a beautiful day. Great weather. Great turnout. Great vehicles. Great food. About 3,600 people visited the Track to enjoy magnificent vehicles of all makes and eras. There certainly was a lot of nostalgia, good times, and good eating. Sixteen food trucks showed up offering a wide array of cuisines — 10 savory, five sweet and, of course, one popcorn!

Also supporting the event were Hudson Valley Honor Flight, New York State Troopers, the Department of Corrections, Nam Knights of Orange County, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark your calendars now as the date has already been set for next year... May 18, 2025.

Orange County Volunteer Fire Police

Goshen Historic Track

Goshen