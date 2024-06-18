Entertainment alternatives at the library

Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, Max, Shudder, Crunchyroll, Peacock, Amazon Prime, Apple TV... these are just some of the seemingly countless streaming services out there, each providing unique content. The idea that having streaming services as a less expensive alternative to cable TV seems fallacious. This week, we would like to suggest a money saving tip that may also enrich your life: if you have multiple streaming services, cancel one and use the library instead!

If you have access to a DVD or Blu-Ray player (including modern PlayStation and Xbox consoles), the library can provide a selection of movies and TV shows that rival the best streaming services, all for free with your library card! While it isn’t as convenient as the instant-delivery streaming provides, the fact that you have to pick up something from the library and take it home adds purpose and intention to the act of watching which can make for a richer experience compared to letting an algorithm select something for you.

There are other advantages to physical discs, not the least of which is sound and image quality. Even though streaming services can provide HD and 4K content, it’s noticeably compressed, so the picture does not look as good as it could, and the sound quality suffers even more. There are also many great movies and shows that are not available to stream that you can easily get discs for such as Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rebecca” (1940) or Otto Preminger’s political classic “Advise & Consent” (1962). There’s no legal way to watch them online but you can get a disc through the library system.

Of course, streaming has its own advantages, not the least of which is convenience, but if you’re looking to save a little money, try letting one of your streaming services lapse for a month or two and try using the library as a supplement instead! And I should add that Goshen cardholders can access digital movies to stream from the library with Hoopla — ask at the reference desk for more information!

