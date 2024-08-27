Allow us to introduce you to the Monroe Conservation Commission. The Commission was formed in 1990 and is empowered to advise and assist the town and planning boards on matters affecting the preservation, development and use of natural resources within the town. We are particularly concerned for the need to preserve undeveloped woodland and existing trees within the town to the extent reasonable.

Another important objective is biodiversity, the variety and abundance of plants and animals in our area. One problem is the spread of invasive species: if the environment is viewed as a big jigsaw puzzle, invasive plants and animals, like purple loosestrife, gypsy moths and the red spotted lantern fly, are like pieces from another puzzle that don’t fit into ours. Pollinators like butterflies, moths, bees, and bats have suffered severe population crashes which threaten our ability to grow plants and crops. We can help solve the problem by growing native plants that can be eaten and utilized by monarch butterflies and other pollinators. For examples of native plants to use when landscaping around your property, see dec.ny.gov/public/44290.html or read “Bringing Nature Home: How You Can Sustain Wildlife with Native Plants,” by Douglas Tallamy.

We want to involve and inform our community on these matters and to this end we hope to provide this column Conservation Corner about once every month. We also have recently formed a Facebook page (Monroe Conservation Commission). The page requests you answer a few questions before being added as a participant. As this moves forward we would welcome your feedback, ideas, and concerns.

You may also talk to our members in person at the Village Cheese Festival on Saturday, September 14. The Conservation Commission will have a table, providing preservation information, activities for kids and adults, and a few prizes!

Monroe Conservation Commission

