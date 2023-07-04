Webinar. ‘Health, Stress, Immunity & Nutrition in Today’s World’ presentation

The latest in a series of talks on different health issues presented by the Hudson Valley Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs, “Health, Stress, Immunity & Nutrition in Today’s World” will discuss how stress can impact your immune health. It is free and open to the entire community.

Speaker Adam Goodman has more than 30 years of experience working in the Natural Products industry. He is a former teacher who has created and implemented training programs such as “The Vitamin Shoppe.” He has been a sales representative and manager and is instrumental in the creation of new products.

Learn ways to improve your health and diet, how to support your immune health with exercise, medications and supplements, and how activities such as meditation and Yoga can enhance your life.

This is a program that will be of interest to everyone who takes supplements or has thought of doing so and would like to know more.

To register for the ZOOM link and for more information email your name, e-mail address and phone number to Hmarc57@yahoo.com or call 914-443-7202.